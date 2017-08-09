Rainbow crosswalk in Tucson vandalized hours after painted - Tucson News Now

Rainbow crosswalk in Tucson vandalized hours after painted

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Hours ahead of the dedication for two rainbow crosswalks in downtown on Tuesday, Aug. 8, one of them has been damaged with white paint in a possible act of vandalism.

