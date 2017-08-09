UPDATE: Liquid leaking from back of semi was motor oil - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Liquid leaking from back of semi was motor oil

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
Emergency crews from the Northwest Fire District, the Tucson Fire Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety were notified of a possible hazardous material situation, from 911 callers around 5:51 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. 

