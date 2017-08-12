Val Kilmer returning to Tombstone as Doc Holliday - Tucson News Now

Val Kilmer returning to Tombstone as Doc Holliday

By Tucson News Now Staff
TOMBSTONE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Val Kilmer, who played Doc Holliday in the movie "Tombstone," will visit the Arizona Old West town this weekend as part of a festival that pays tribute to the gunfighter.

