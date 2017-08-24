APP EXTRA: Tucson woman opens up about losing niece to domestic violence

APP EXTRA: Tucson woman opens up about losing niece to domestic - Tucson News Now

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Rachel Tineo lost her niece to a domestic violence incident four years ago. She talked with Tucson News Now's Evan Schreiber about how the Pima County Victim Services Division helped her family through the tragedy.

