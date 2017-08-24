APP EXTRA: Tucson woman opens up about losing niece to domestic violence

Rachel Tineo lost her niece to a domestic violence incident four years ago. She talked with Tucson News Now's Evan Schreiber about how the Pima County Victim Services Division helped her family through the tragedy.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.