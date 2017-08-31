DISCOVER ARIZONA: Vail Theatre of the Arts

The Vail Theatre of the Arts is a state-of-the-art theatre located at 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, on the far southeast side of Tucson. The 593-seat theatre is owned and operated by the Vail Unified School District.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.