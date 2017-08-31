DISCOVER ARIZONA: Vail Theatre of the Arts - Tucson News Now

DISCOVER ARIZONA: Vail Theatre of the Arts

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Vail Theatre of the Arts is a state-of-the-art theatre located at 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, on the far southeast side of Tucson. The 593-seat theatre is owned and operated by the Vail Unified School District.

Powered by Frankly