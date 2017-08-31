DISCOVER ARIZONA: Boy Scouts of America Catalina Council - Tucson News Now

DISCOVER ARIZONA: Boy Scouts of America Catalina Council

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The mission of Catalina Council is to prepare young people to make ethical choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Our youth organization offers programs and activities that instill values and teach life skills to an ever increasing number of youth by coordinating community resources to build tomorrow’s leaders today.

Powered by Frankly