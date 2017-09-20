WATCH: This may be boxing legend Jake LaMotta's final interview - Tucson News Now

WATCH: This may be boxing legend Jake LaMotta's final interview

By Tucson News Now Staff
BISBEE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Boxing legend Jake LaMotta died Tuesday, Sept. 19. Earlier this year, KOLD News 13 sat down with LaMotta at his home in Bisbee, Arizona, to talk about his career.

