CRIME TEAM: How safe is your child on the playground?

In Southern Arizona, our children are fortunate enough to be able to play outside almost year-round.
Seeing kids on swings or playing tag at a park are a common sight across our community. Unfortunately, possible child predators try to capitalize on that.
In our KOLD News 13 Crime Team Investigation, we worked with parents and the Marana Police Department to see how vulnerable children can be.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.