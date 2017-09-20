CRIME TEAM: Defensive gardening can protect your home from crimi - Tucson News Now

CRIME TEAM: Defensive gardening can protect your home from criminals

By Janice Yu, Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Defensive gardening is a method of landscaping that can, not only help with visual appeal, but also keep your home from becoming a target of criminals. 

Powered by Frankly