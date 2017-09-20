CRIME TEAM: Con artists moving to Facebook Messenger - Tucson News Now

CRIME TEAM: Con artists moving to Facebook Messenger

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

You probably know to watch for scams in your email inbox, on the phone, and in a text message. However, if you are on Facebook, look out for scams using Messenger. BBB is seeing an increase in reports of scammers reaching victims through Facebook Messenger.

