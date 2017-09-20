CRIME TEAM: How to spot a credit card skimmers - Tucson News Now

CRIME TEAM: How to spot a credit card skimmers

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It's happening a lot more often than people are catching it. Identity thieves are attaching card skimmers to ATMs and gas pumps, stealing the bank account information of every person who visits afterward. You can check the list of all credit card skimmers found in Arizona HERE.

Powered by Frankly