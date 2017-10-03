Tucson native among Las Vegas shooting victim - Tucson News Now

Tucson native among Las Vegas shooting victim

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Savannah Nicole Sanchez, a 26-year-old Tucson native, is one of the shooting victims in Las Vegas. She suffered gunshot wounds to vital organs and is on life support.

