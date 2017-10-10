APP EXTRA: Tucson man searching for person who saved his life du - Tucson News Now

APP EXTRA: Tucson man searching for person who saved his life during Las Vegas shooting

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Mark Lathen, of Tucson, was injured during the Las Vegas shooting earlier this month. A stranger gave Lathen a belt to stop the bleeding and now Lathen wants to find the man who helped save his life.

