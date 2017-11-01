APP EXTRA: Rental ripoffs?

Raycom Media investigated Rent-A-Center and the complete story will air on KOLD News 13 at 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. The investigation was built by numerous consumer complaints, federal lawsuits, the company’s own pricing data and dozens of interviews with customers and former employees.
KOLD
KMSB
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.