DISCOVER ARIZONA: Cenpatico, battling chronic homelessness - Tucson News Now

DISCOVER ARIZONA: Cenpatico, battling chronic homelessness

Cenpatico Integrated Care offers a large network of both behavioral and physical health providers across southern Arizona. These two health plans bring 25 years collective experience providing behavioral and physical healthcare in greater Arizona. Together we provide the highest level of integrated care to the members we serve.

Powered by Frankly