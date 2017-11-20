APP EXTRA: Fentanyl Dangers

Just one tiny speck can kill you. Even just a trace of Fentanyl, can put cops lives at a greater risk than ever before. This killer drug is dramatically changing the war on drugs around the country. You can watch the full report on Tuesday night at 10pm on KOLD News 13.
KOLD
KMSB
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.