New scanners already stopping smugglers at Pima County Jail

By Craig Reck, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
PIMA COUNTY, AZ ( Tucson News Now) -

They've been operational for two weeks and the new body scanners at the Pima County Detention Center busted two suspected smugglers.

