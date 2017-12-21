WATCH: Video of the World View balloon explosion - Tucson News Now

WATCH: Video of the World View balloon explosion

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now/AP) -

Tucson News Now has obtained video of the World View balloon explosion that happened Tuesday afternoon. The video, provided by the Arizona Daily Independent, shows the moment the high-altitude balloon tore apart and exploded.

