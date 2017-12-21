Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Walk in shoes of a mail carrier during holidays

Hundreds of thousands of people will make their way to the post office this week, which adds to the heavy traffic carriers see during the holiday season. Tucson News Now followed Jorge Aranda, a carrier for USPS, to see what his normal day is like.
KOLD
KMSB
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.