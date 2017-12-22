State Troopers gift toys to children at TMC

For the last 20 years, The State Troopers Association has been delivering toys and teddy bears to children at TMC to benefit families who will be in the hospital over the holiday. One state trooper dressed as Santa Claus to visit the kids.
