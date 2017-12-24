Baby delivered after homicide in critical condition, on life support

At 4:30 a.m. TPD responded to a residence in the 1500 block of West Calle Guadalajara and located a woman inside who had obvious signs of gunshot trauma. She was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and later died.
