WATCH: Young boy sings "Remember Me" to late sister

Alexander Deais sings "Remember Me" to his little sister Ava Lynn, who passed away last year. The family said Alexander knew full well what the song, from the Disney-Pixar movie "Coco," means and that's exactly why he chose it.

