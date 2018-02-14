THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Eliminating military training program bad for Marana, southern Arizona

The Army has decided to eliminate the Apache Helicopter Battalion, a decision the Marana Chamber of Commerce is very much opposed to this closure as we stand for the business community and the economic growth of Marana and Southern Arizona.
KOLD
KMSB
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 260-3366EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 260-3366EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.