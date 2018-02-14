THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Eliminating military training program - Tucson News Now

THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Eliminating military training program bad for Marana, southern Arizona

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Army has decided to eliminate the Apache Helicopter Battalion, a decision the Marana Chamber of Commerce is very much opposed to this closure as we stand for the business community and the economic growth of Marana and Southern Arizona.

Powered by Frankly