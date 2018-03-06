CAR-MA: Man fleeing police gets run over by own car - Tucson News Now

CAR-MA: Man fleeing police gets run over by own car

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Virginia man got more than just his pride hurt during a DUI stop. The Fairfax Police Department said the man was run over his own vehicle while trying to get away from one of its officers.

