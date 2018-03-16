Attorney for 'DUI Bride' claims story is hoax, Marana police say - Tucson News Now

Attorney for 'DUI Bride' claims story is hoax, Marana police say they have proof

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

An attorney for the woman dubbed the "DUI Bride" claims the story is a hoax and is demanding an apology from the Marana Police Department. Marana police said the allegations by Amber Young's lawyer are false and they have the video to prove it.

