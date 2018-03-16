Police: Security guard shot at disgruntled client at Arizona DES - Tucson News Now

Police: Security guard shot at disgruntled client at Arizona DES office

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

An independent security guard shot at a disgruntled client outside an Arizona Department of Economic Security office in Tucson Thursday afternoon, city police said.

