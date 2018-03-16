Program inspiring next generation of women in science, engineeri - Tucson News Now

Program inspiring next generation of women in science, engineering

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A southern Arizona program is inspiring the next generation of women in science and engineering. On Friday, March 16, Amphi Middle students spent the afternoon with mentors during the “Engineering for a Better World" event.

