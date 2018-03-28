FAMILY FINDER: Meet Aaron, a 14-year-old with big dreams - Tucson News Now

FAMILY FINDER: Meet Aaron, a 14-year-old with big dreams

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The number of kids in foster care keeps growing here in Southern Arizona. That's why we're starting Family Finder, a special partnership with Christie's Appliance to help these children. Every week we will introduce you to a child waiting to be adopted.  

Powered by Frankly