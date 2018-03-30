Trial date set for man accused of killing daughter

A Tucson man with a history of abuse and neglect allegations is facing charges in the death of his 3-month-old daughter, authorities said The Tucson Police Department said Terry Bruner, 26, has been arrested on one count of first-degree murder and five counts of child abuse.
KOLD
KMSB
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.