Raise proposed for Pima County employees

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pima County workers may be drawing bigger checks in the near future. In a memo to the board of supervisors, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said he is proposing a 2 1/2 percent raise for all employees.

