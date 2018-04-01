Woman shares transition story on Transgender Day of Visibility - Tucson News Now

Woman shares transition story on Transgender Day of Visibility

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It was one of the top trending topics on social media on Saturday, March 31st. Thousands took to Twitter and Facebook on 'Transgender Day of Visibility' to share their journeys and make their voices heard in the transgender community.

Powered by Frankly