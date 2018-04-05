Mr. K talks MLK assassination, closing Afro-American Heritage Mu - Tucson News Now

Mr. K talks MLK assassination, closing Afro-American Heritage Museum

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Charles Kendrick was a 36 year old in 1968 when MLK was assassinated. Mister K, as he is better known in Tucson, said he remembers hearing the news and called it devastating.

Powered by Frankly