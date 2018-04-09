Biggest Cyclovia event yet estimates a draw of 40,000 people - Tucson News Now

Biggest Cyclovia event yet estimates a draw of 40,000 people

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It's a huge draw to the Old Pueblo. Thousands of people filled the streets for the spring Cyclovia event, pedaling around Tucson. At Himmel Park, there was no shortage of things to do. 

