Biggest Cyclovia event yet estimates a draw of 40,000 people

It's a huge draw to the Old Pueblo. Thousands of people filled the streets for the spring Cyclovia event, pedaling around Tucson. At Himmel Park, there was no shortage of things to do.
KOLD
KMSB
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.