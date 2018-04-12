KOLD CARES: Tucson student wins Arizona Geographic Bee - Tucson News Now

KOLD CARES: Tucson student wins Arizona Geographic Bee

By Dave Levin, Digital Marketing Manager
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Gayatri Kaimal, an eighth grader at Basis Tucson North, won the Arizona Geographic Bee and will compete in the national championship in May.

