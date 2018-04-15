Baseball field renamed to honor Little Leaguer who passed away - Tucson News Now

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Within the fences of Field #7 at Joaquin Murrieta Park, there’s more than just one home base. It’s now a symbol of love, another home for family and friends to remember Harry Hoskinson.

