100 years of wisdom: Tucson celebrates local centenarians

By Michael Colaianni, Digital Journalist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Nearly 50 locals at least 99 years old and older were celebrated at the Tucson Medical Center for the annual "Salute our Centenarians" event. 

