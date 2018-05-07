Sears to be replaced by Round1, an entertainment venue - Tucson News Now

Sears to be replaced by Round1, an entertainment venue

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

By July, Sears at Park Place mall will shutter its doors after a two months long liquidation sale marking an end to a half century run in the same location. Coming in its place will be Round1, which bills itself and bowling and entertainment center.

