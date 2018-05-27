Moline, Watson and Stepter run at Prefontaine Classic - Tucson News Now

Moline, Watson and Stepter run at Prefontaine Classic

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Connect

Georganne Moline (UA '13), Sage Watson (UA '17) and Jaide Stepter (CDO '12) all took the track and one the premier events of the season.

Powered by Frankly