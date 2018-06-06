Recruits take tower challenge to honor fallen Nogales police off - Tucson News Now

Recruits take tower challenge to honor fallen Nogales police officer

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Future police officers ran up thousands of flights of stairs Tuesday, June 5 to honor a fallen brother in blue. The Tucson Police Academy Class 18-2 hosted a tower challenge with all proceeds going to the family of Jesus Cordova.

Powered by Frankly