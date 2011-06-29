Check rain totals in your neighborhood

Join a network of your neighbors and report rain totals in your area.
Due to a power outage and flooding, Speedway at Interstate 10 will be closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, city police said.
Pima County road conditions as of 4:30 p.m., July 19.
Monsoon storms rolled through the Tucson area again Wednesday afternoon causing several power outages, flooding and downed trees.
There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle at both locations.
