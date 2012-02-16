Email David

David Kelly is an award-winning reporter and play-by-play announcer, who in his 22-year career, has won five Associated Press first-place honors for his work in radio. He transitioned to television and joined the FOX 11 Sports team in July 2011.

He came to Tucson in the summer of 2008 to accept a Corporate Partnership Sales/Broadcast position for IMG College in the University of Arizona Athletic Department. While there he served as the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network during football and men's basketball broadcasts as well as working in a play-by-play capacity on UA softball and baseball games. David was also seen as a reporter on the department's in-house produced television sports magazine show "Bear Down Insider."

Before that David spent three seasons as a radio and TV play-by-play broadcaster with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds of the Pacific Coast League. David has an extensive broadcast background in professional baseball having called games at all three levels of the Minor Leagues. Before Memphis, he spent four years as an anchor, reporter, and talk show host at WTAM-1100 in his hometown, Cleveland. His primary duty was coverage of the NFL's Cleveland Browns but his most enjoyable work was hosting the station's Cleveland Indians post-game baseball talk show, "Extra Innings."

David's first television experience came in 2003 when he appeared on local Sunday Night Sports Shows in Cleveland as a Browns Insider. He was hired before the 2004 season by Raycom's WOIO to report on select Browns road games. David's game-day routine included doing live shots for the station's Sunday morning news block, appearing on Channel 19's pre-game show, "Tailgate 19," doing locker-room interviews for the station's post-game report, "The 5th Quarter," and a game wrap-up for WOIO's late newscasts.

He also spent several weekends as a fill-in weekend sports anchor for the station in early 2005 before moving to Memphis to continue following his baseball dreams.

Kelly comes from a professional sports family. His father, Leroy, a running back for the Browns, is in the NFL Hall of Fame. His late uncle Pat played 15 Major League seasons with five American League teams. His mother, Jacqueline is a former TV news anchor.

David is no stranger to the Pacific-12 Conference. He spent time growing up in Los Angeles, is a graduate of the University of Southern California and an alumnus of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

David is married to the former Cathleen Kuchta of Wickliffe, Ohio.

Like David's Facebook page or follow him on Twitter for all the latest on the Wildcats, Arizona's professional and high school athletics and all that is pertinent on the national sports scene.