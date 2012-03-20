Pima County approves updated Dark Skies Ordinance

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Facing changes in technology and growth, Pima County supervisors have voted to update the Dark Skies Ordinance.
The new ordinance takes new LED lights into consideration, which burn brighter than old incandescent bulb. It also comes as street lights change to updated technology from pink sodium-vapor bulbs.
Supervisors are trying to help the astronomy industry, which supports about four thousand jobs in Southern Arizona and brings in about a quarter of a billion dollars into the economy.
The updated ordinance also clarifies the language of the code and matches the dark-sky ordinance adopted by the city a few months ago.
For homeowners, it's now easy to understand: to comply with the code you should have no more than five night lights around your house, and no more than five on at any one time. Another change applies the holiday season -- the window for Christmas lights is from Thanksgiving to January 15th.
