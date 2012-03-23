Lydia Camarillo is a multimedia journalist, excited to explore Wildcat Country. She's a former military brat, who was born in Spain. Now, Lydia is glad to be near her family that lives right here in Tucson. Lydia graduated from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications in 2011.

Before graduating, she worked as a reporter at the Cronkite News Service at ASU. Lydia also interned at KTVK, CBS 5, and KTAR radio in Phoenix. Her experiences fueled her passion to follow journalism, her dream job that lets her combine traveling, meeting new people, and telling their stories.

She is thrilled at the opportunity to begin her career in Tucson and can not wait to get to know more people in the community. In her spare time, she likes to spend time with family and friends, enjoys finding great eats, books, and movies. So please do make suggestions.

If you have a story idea, or just want to say hello she hopes you will send her an email. She loves learning about your community. You can also catch her on Facebook and Twitter.