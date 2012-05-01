About KOLD

KOLD News 13 is the CBS affiliate in Tucson and is owned by the Raycom Media, Inc.

KOLD's crew of dedicated reporters and staff serves the entire southern Arizona region with serious, hard-hitting news coverage using the latest high-tech equipment. The station is located off Cortaro Farms Road and Interstate 10 in Tucson.

Tucson is the 71st largest television market in the United States. KOLD broadcasts the most local news in southern Arizona - more than 8.5 hours per weekday and more than 47 hours per week. That total includes news that KOLD provides for KMSB Fox 11. KOLD and Raycom Media have a Shared Service Agreement with Tegna, Inc. to provide news, marketing and engineering services for KMSB/KTTU.

The spirit of innovation has always been with the station. KOLD became the first television station in Tucson when it started broadcasting on Jan. 13, 1953.

KOLD's tower is located at 4,800 feet in the Tucson Mountains, southwest of town.

Raycom Media, an employee-owned company, is one of the nation's largest privately owned broadcasters and owns and/or provides services for 63 television stations and 2 radio stations in 42 markets located in 20 states. is one of the nation's largest broadcasters and owns and/or operates more than television stations in 37 markets and 18 states. Raycom stations cover 14% of U.S. television households and employs nearly 4,600 individuals in full- and part-time positions.

In addition to television stations, Raycom Media owns PureCars (digital ad platform for automotive), Raycom Sports (a marketing, production and events management and distribution company), Tupelo Raycom (a sports and entertainment production company) RTM Productions (a Franklin, TN-based automotive programming production and marketing solutions company) and Broadview Media (a post-production/digital signage company based in Montgomery, AL). Raycom Media is also responsible for the design and hosting of Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail website.

Raycom Media is headquartered in Montgomery.

KOLD-TV

General Manager: Joe Hengemuehler

jhengemuehler@tucsonnewsnow.com

Phone: 520-744-1313

Fax: 520-744-5233

7831 N. Business Park Drive

Tucson, AZ 85743

KOLD-questions@TucsonNewsNow.com

KOLD-programming@TucsonNewsNow.com

ClosedCaptioning@TucsonNewsNow.com

Or call 520-744-5223. We accept calls using TDD.

