Tucson may become 'immigrant welcoming city'

When state lawmakers passed SB 1070 two years ago, Tucson lost its status as a sanctuary city, as did Flagstaff, Mesa and Chandler.

No one was really certain what it meant to be a sanctuary city but Tucson felt it was one because it protected schools and churches from immigration officials under most circumstances.

But now that the US Supreme Court has weighed in on the merits of SB 1970, some feel Tucson can take on a new role.

The resolution the city will be discussing next week is 21944 which includes "the responsibility of protecting the public safety of all people living and traveling within the City of Tucson regardless of their immigration status."

According to the resolution because the US Supreme Court on June 25th ruled that three of the four sections of SB 1070 challenged on federal preemption grounds were not unconstitutional and the fourth may have constitutional questions, it allows the city to move forward on this issue.

Even on the day the high court ruled, Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild told a press conference "the city of Tucson remains a diverse and welcoming community."

He added "I want to assure tourists, business people and anyone considering vi sting our state that Tucson is a beautiful welcoming city."

Just what it means and how it will affect immigration enforcement is unclear to many.

Ward VI city council member Steve Kozachik says "I don't want to do anything which will tell the police how to prioritize their job. It's not our purview."

When asked if he would support it, he says "I haven't fully studied it yet."

He's also concerned if it appears to be moving the city back towards sanctuary city status, the city could be sued.

"It has to be squeaky clean," he says.

But he feels its likely to pass city council muster but it could be close.

One reason the city feels it has to act is because it says "enactment of SB 1070 has adversely affected many sectors of the Tucson community including business, tourism, the arts and culture."

The resolution also states SB 1070 has damaged trust in local law enforcement.

