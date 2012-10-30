Preparing for a Giant party

Posted by Dave Cooney: email

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thousands of San Francisco Giants fans too eager to wait for Wednesday's victory parade welcomed home their World Series champions Monday, cheering and high-fiving the players as the team fresh from Detroit landed at SFO, then made a brief stop at AT&T Park to hoist their trophy.

"We love you!" fans shouted when the chartered plane landed at San Francisco International Airport on Monday afternoon, with fire hoses sending a watery welcome into the sky.

Series MVP Pablo Sandoval, who belted three home runs in the first game against Detroit that set the tone for the four-game sweep, was one of the first to descend the stairs of the chartered plane, grinning and waving to the crowd. After players and family members made their way to the stadium in several chartered buses, Sandoval carried the World Series trophy into the throng of fans before handing it off to another fan favorite, pitcher Sergio Romo.

Many of those die-hards will be lining the streets of downtown San Francisco at 11 a.m. Wednesday for the parade to celebrate the Giants second title in three years. It starts at the foot of Market Street near the Ferry Building and ends at City Hall. Fans are encouraged to take public transportation. BART, Caltrain, Muni and ferries will be adding extra service Wednesday morning. Commuters should buy their transit tickets at the stations a day early to avoid long lines.