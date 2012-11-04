The slide continues

Posted by Dave Cooney: email

Tucson, AZ – The football team (1-9) cut into Eastern Arizona's lead in the third quarter but couldn't overtake it in its 14-3 loss on Saturday in Thatcher.

The Aztecs' defense held Eastern Arizona to seven points in the first half. Pima got on the board late in the third quarter after Adam Valenzuela (Cienega HS) hit a 26-yard field goal. Eastern Arizona scored its second touchdown with 4:27 left in the fourth quarter. This was the second-lowest point total the Aztecs have given up this year. They surrendered only 12 points to the Air Force Junior Varisty team in their Sept. 9 game.

The Aztecs will host its final game of the season next Saturday at Kino Stadium against the New Mexico Military Institute. The game will start at 1:30 p.m.