Worst case scenario

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - Johnathan Franklin had 162 yards in becoming No. 25 UCLA's career rushing leader, redshirt freshman Brett Hundley passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns, and the Bruins overwhelmed No. 24 Arizona 66-10 Saturday night to move into first place in the Pac-12 South.

Franklin, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior from Los Angeles, entered needing 21 yards to overtake Gaston Green, who gained 3,731 yards from 1984-87.

Franklin moved into the top spot with a 37-yard touchdown run on his third carry, capping a 75-yard, nine-play drive following the opening kickoff that put the Bruins (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) ahead for good.

Franklin, who carried 24 times and scored twice, raised his career rushing total to 3,873 yards as the Bruins, off to their best start since 2005 under first-year coach Jim Mora, raced to a 42-3 halftime lead in snapping a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats (5-4, 2-4), who beat them 48-12 in Tucson last year.