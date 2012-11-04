That's 5 in a row

Posted by Dave Cooney: email

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Tom Crabtree had a 72-yard touchdown that was Green Bay's longest of the season, Randall Cobb added two scoring catches and the Green Bay Packers got a 31-17 victory Sunday that handed the Arizona Cardinals their fifth straight loss.

The Packers (6-3) finished with a season-high 176 yards rushing on 39 carries, the first time in a month they've cracked the century mark.

James Jones also had a touchdown reception, his career-high eighth of the season, and Green Bay goes into its bye week with a four-game winning streak.

The break comes at a good time for the Packers, who lost Clay Matthews, Jordy Nelson and Bryan Bulaga to injuries.

John Skelton was 23 of 46 for 306 yards, his most passing yardage since last December. But repeated drops by the Cardinals receivers kept Arizona (4-5) from getting anything going consistently.