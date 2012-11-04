The collapse, catastrophes, and concussions

By Dave Cooney: email

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Last night's loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl ranks as the fifth worst loss in Arizona Wildcats football history. In the modern era you could argue it is in fact the worst when you look what was at stake and what they lost, most notably Matt Scott.

The senior QB who had been playing his best football leading up to Saturday night, quickly fell into the downward spiral that swallowed the team as a whole. No one can really put their finger on why things got so bad, but they certainly did.

Scott's status remains up in the air and we can only assume that he recieved further concussion testing and evaluations after an apparant hit to the head in the 3rd quarter. We don't know whether he attended a Sunday walk through or how bad his injury will be. Some of those answers may come tomorrow (Monday), although Rich Rodriguez typically prefers to decline comment until the injury report comes out on Thursday.

What we do know is that Arizona controlling their own destiny in the Pac-12 was certainly a fun topic for the past week, but it is dead barring a miracle. Arizona still has a shot at a decent bowl game id they can rally and put Saturday's debacle behind them.